Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell, S Caden Sterns ruled out for Broncos' matchup with Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) for Monday's game against the Chargers, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced.

Jewell did not practice this week, while Sterns did not practice Saturday after being limited on Thursday and Friday.

"It's something that's kind of been ongoing, and it kind of flared up for him in his hip," Hackett said. "We're going to be smart with it."

Hackett said the Broncos believe Justin Simmons will be able to play on Monday. Simmons, who is on injured reserve along with Dulcich and Ojemudia, are not required to be listed on the injury report.

Guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) were listed as questionable.

Risner practiced on a limited basis on Saturday after being listed as a non-participant on Thursday and Friday. Meinerz was elevated to a full participant on Saturday.