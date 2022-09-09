Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell 'day to day' with calf injury 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Inside linebacker Josey Jewell did not practice on Friday after being listed as limited on Thursday with a calf injury.

Prior to Friday's practice, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Jewell is "day to day."

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were listed as limited on Friday, as they had been on Thursday.

Hackett did not indicate whether Gregory is being limited by his shoulder or his knee, but noted that they expect him to be fine.