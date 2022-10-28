Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell among players poised to return vs. Jaguars

LONDON — Inside linebacker Josey Jewell is among the Broncos poised to return to game action, as he was not given a game status for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The lack of game status indicates he is expected to be available.

Jewell was a full participant on Friday and could see game action for the first time since Denver's Week 5 loss to the Colts.

Jewell was limited earlier in the week with a knee injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson and defensive lineman Mike Purcell also improved to full participants and were not given game statuses. Barring a setback, Wilson will make his return after missing Denver's Week 7 matchup with the Jets.