Injury Report: Graham Glasgow doubtful to play in #DENvsCAR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Graham Glasgow is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers with a foot injury, the Broncos announced Friday.

Glasgow did not practice this week after sustaining his injury in a Week 13 game in Kansas City. He worked with trainers during Friday's practice, according to a pool report.

"[He is] highly questionable and doubtful," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday. "I don't know if we use that term anymore, but we'll make a final decision today. Right now, it doesn't look like he would be able to go."

Guard Austin Schlottmann has filled in for Glasgow this season when the starting guard has been unable to play.

Safety Trey Marshall (shin) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (illness) were listed as questionable.

Cleveland was not at practice Friday with his illness that surfaced Thursday, but Fangio said he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Linebacker Mark Barron (illness), tackle Demar Dotson (not injury related/hand), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), outside linebacker Malik Reed (ankle), running back Phillip Lindsay (knee) and quarterback Drew Lock (back) were not given game statuses, which indicates they'll be available for Sunday.

Lock was added to the report on Thursday after suffering a mild back injury late in Wednesday's practice.

"We were out there during Wednesday's practice and everything was good and it kind of tightened up on him late in the practice," Fangio said. "I think it was about maybe the last period and a half of offense he didn't partake in. But he came in and got treatment and has been fine since."