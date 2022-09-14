Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: G Quinn Meinerz among four Broncos starters held out of Wednesday practice

Sep 14, 2022 at 03:42 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Quinn Meinerz, who suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's game against the Seahawks, was among the four Broncos starters who did not practice on Wednesday.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he didn't think Meinerz would be placed on injured reserve, but he noted the team was still evaluating the injury.

"He's going to miss some time," Hackett said.

Meinerz, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee) inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams did not practice as the team began to prepare for a Week 2 game against the Texans. Wide receiver KJ Hamler (hip/knee) also did not practice.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) was listed as limited, while tackle Billy Turner (knee) was a full participant after missing Monday's game.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Randy Gregory's practice status was "precautionary." Gregory participated in the team's stretching period.

"I think he got a really good load," Hackett said. "I thought he did some really good things. He came out really well. We just want to make sure we're smart with him."

Jewell worked on a side field during the media viewing portion of practice after he missed Monday's game with a calf injury.

SafetyJustin Simmons (quad) also did not practice, but the Broncos placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday. Simmons will be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Chargers.

