Injury Report: G Dalton Risner, OLB Randy Gregory return to practice on Thursday for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) returned to practice Thursday ahead of the Broncos' Week 4 meeting with the Raiders.

Both players were among the seven Broncos who did not practice on Wednesday.

Nose tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) remained out of practice.

"Obviously with those head things, safety is the most important thing," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jones' status. "We just want to make sure that he's good throughout that process and then as he evaluates through it, we'll find out if he can play."

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist), safety P.J. Locke (ankle) and outside linebackers Baron Browning (knee) and Aaron Patrick (shoulder) improved to full participants.

Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck), safety Caden Sterns (hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (neck) remained limited for Denver.