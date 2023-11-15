Injury Report: G Ben Powers, S P.J. Locke listed as non-participants on Broncos' estimated practice report ahead of Week 11

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos were estimated as non-participants on Wednesday ahead of a "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Vikings.

Guard Ben Powers (foot) and safety P.J. Locke (ankle) were listed as non-participants on the Broncos' estimated practice report. The Broncos did not practice on Wednesday, so the report is merely an estimation of the players' statuses if the team held a practice.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist/knee) were estimated as limited participants, while outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins (quad) was estimated as a full participant.

Locke exited the Broncos' game against the Bills in the first half and was replaced by Delarrin Turner-Yell at safety. Powers played all 75 of the Broncos' offensive snaps.