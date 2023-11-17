Injury report: G Ben Powers returns to practice, expected to be available for 'Sunday Night Football'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Ben Powers appears set to play on "Sunday Night Football."

Powers returned to practice Friday as a limited participant ahead of Denver's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, and he was not assigned a game status. The lack of a game status indicates he will be available to play.

Powers was estimated as a nonparticipant on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday.

Safety P.J. Locke did not practice again on Friday and was ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

No other Broncos were given game statuses, including Jerry Jeudy. The Denver wide receiver was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a hip injury, but he was a full participant on Friday.

"I think he'll be fine," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy ahead of Friday's practice.

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) were both added to the injury report on Friday as limited participants, but neither player was assigned a game status.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (wrist/knee) and Ronnie Perkins (quad) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) remained full participants on Friday and were also not assigned game statuses.