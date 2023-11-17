Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury report: G Ben Powers returns to practice, expected to be available for 'Sunday Night Football'

Nov 17, 2023 at 03:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231116_injury_thumb

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Ben Powers appears set to play on "Sunday Night Football."

Powers returned to practice Friday as a limited participant ahead of Denver's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, and he was not assigned a game status. The lack of a game status indicates he will be available to play.

Powers was estimated as a nonparticipant on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday.

Safety P.J. Locke did not practice again on Friday and was ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

No other Broncos were given game statuses, including Jerry Jeudy. The Denver wide receiver was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a hip injury, but he was a full participant on Friday.

"I think he'll be fine," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy ahead of Friday's practice.

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) were both added to the injury report on Friday as limited participants, but neither player was assigned a game status.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (wrist/knee) and Ronnie Perkins (quad) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) remained full participants on Friday and were also not assigned game statuses.

Powers played all 75 of the Broncos' snaps in a Week 10 win against the Bills. Denver has featured the same starting offensive line in all nine games to start the 2023 season.

Week11_Injury_Fri

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy listed as limited participant following Broncos' Thursday practice

On Thursday, as Denver resumed its on-field work, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was added to the injury report as a limited participant.
news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, S P.J. Locke listed as non-participants on Broncos' estimated practice report ahead of Week 11

The Broncos did not practice on Wednesday, so the report is merely an estimation of the players' statuses if the team held a practice.
news

Injury Report: No Broncos assigned game statuses for Week 10 vs. Bills

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for that week's contest.
news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning, G Ben Powers remain full practice participants ahead of Week 10

Denver, which will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," does not have any other players listed on its injury report.
news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, OLB Baron Browning lone Broncos listed on practice report ahead of Week 10

As the Broncos return from the bye week, they have just two players listed on their injury report.
news

Injury Report: WR Brandon Johnson questionable for Broncos' matchup with Chiefs

"Likely, he's going to be more of a game-time decision," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Injury Report: T Garett Bolles, WR Brandon Johnson added to Broncos' injury report as limited participants

Running back Dwayne Washington, meanwhile, returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant after being held out of Wednesday's session with a knee injury.
news

Injury Report: RB Dwayne Washington the only Bronco to not practice ahead of matchup vs. Chiefs

Washington has been a key contributor for the Broncos, playing more than 100 special teams snaps in the six games in which he's seen action.
news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones set to return vs. Packers, TE Greg Dulcich lone player ruled out

Safety Justin Simmons (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist) and safety Kareem Jackson (neck) were also full participants and not assigned game statuses.

news

Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson improves to full participant ahead of matchup vs. Packers

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice for Broncos ahead of Week 7

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) returned to practice as a full participant after missing Denver's Week 6 game in Kansas City.
Advertising