Injury Report: Essang Bassey to miss rest of 2020 with knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie cornerback Essang Bassey will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Bassey suffered the injury in the end zone on the Chiefs' opening drive of the third quarter on Sunday night. Bassey immediately grabbed his left knee upon falling to the ground, and the Broncos quickly ruled him out of the game.

"The full extent of his knee injury is still being evaluated, but [the doctors have] seen enough at this point to know he won't play the final four games," Fangio said.

Fangio said it's likely Bassey's injury is to his ACL, but he was unable to confirm the exact nature of the injury.

Bassey appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and started three after making the Broncos' roster as an undrafted free agent this summer. He recorded his first career interception against the Saints in Week 12.

The Broncos, who placed Bryce Callahan on injured reserve ahead of Week 13, are suddenly thin at the slot cornerback position. Fangio said he anticipates Will Parks will be available this week against the Panthers. The Broncos claimed Parks off waivers last week, and the fifth-year safety played slot cornerback at times during his previous stop in Denver.

Guard Graham Glasgow, meanwhile, suffered toe and ankle injuries against the Chiefs. He tried to return after exiting the game early on Sunday, but he was unable to remain in the game. Glasgow played 24 snaps of the team's 66 offensive snaps.

"We'll see how he progresses during the week," Fangio said. "I think the next couple days will give us a better idea."