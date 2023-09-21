Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: DT Mike Purcell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of matchup with Dolphins

Sep 21, 2023 at 02:52 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230921_Purcell

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Frank Clark did not practice again on Thursday as Denver nears a Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Purcell (ankle) and Simmons (hip) were new additions to the injury report this week, while Clark (hip) was added to the report last week and missed Denver's Week 2 game vs. Washington.

Purcell played 30 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in Week 2.

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) improved to a full participant after being limited during Wednesday's practice.

Denver will announce its Week 3 game statuses on Friday.

Thursday_Week3_Injury

Related Content

news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) also did not practice.
news

Injury Report: OLB Frank Clark and TE Greg Dulcich ruled out, WR Jerry Jeudy set to play in Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

"He's healthy," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy. "He's good."
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) also improved to full participants.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Dulcich was the only player on the Broncos' active roster who did not practice, as safety Caden Sterns was placed on injured reserve earlier Wednesday.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Riley Moss questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup with Raiders

"He's doing well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich, TE Chris Manhertz improve to full participants in Broncos' Thursday practice

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) remain listed as limited participants.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy a limited participant in Broncos' Wednesday practice ahead of Week 1

Tight end Greg Dulcich was excused from practice with a "family[-related] absence."
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy to avoid short-term injured reserve

Jeudy will not be required to miss the first four games of the regular season, according to General Manager George Paton.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Head Coach Sean Payton said he hoped Jeudy's injury was "not anything long term."
news

Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice.
news

Broncos vs. Cardinals injury updates: DT D.J. Jones ruled out with concussion

Jones was one of the defensive starters for the Broncos' preseason opener. 
Advertising