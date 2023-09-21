Injury Report: DT Mike Purcell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of matchup with Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Frank Clark did not practice again on Thursday as Denver nears a Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Purcell (ankle) and Simmons (hip) were new additions to the injury report this week, while Clark (hip) was added to the report last week and missed Denver's Week 2 game vs. Washington.

Purcell played 30 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps in Week 2.

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) improved to a full participant after being limited during Wednesday's practice.