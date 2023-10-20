Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones set to return vs. Packers, TE Greg Dulcich lone player ruled out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos should regain defensive tackle D.J. Jones for a Week 7 meeting with the Packers.

Jones was a full participant in practice all week after missing Denver's Week 6 game against the Chiefs. He was not given a game status, which indicates he will be available to play.

Safety Justin Simmons (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and safety Kareem Jackson (neck) were also full participants and not assigned game statuses. Simmons was previously limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist) was also a full participant and not assigned a game status. The Broncos would need to activate him from Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform to the 53-man roster for him to play against the Packers.

Head Coach Sean Payton said Browning would be on a snap count if he plays against Green Bay.