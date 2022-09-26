Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones in concussion protocol after injury vs. 49ers 

Sep 26, 2022 at 04:33 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive tackle D.J. Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Monday.

Jones exited the Broncos' Week 3 game against the 49ers in the third quarter with a head injury, and he remained questionable through the rest of the game. Before suffering the injury, Jones deflected a pass on third down to end the 49ers' opening drive.

To return to practice participation or game action, Jones will first have to progress through steps in the protocol that prioritize player safety.

Behind Jones, the Broncos currently list veteran Mike Purcell and rookie Matt Henningsen as reserves at nose tackle on the unofficial depth chart. Purcell played a season-high 52 percent of the team's defensive snaps on Sunday and recorded five total tackles and one tackle for loss. He was also credited with a sack, as he forced 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning temporarily left the game with a knee injury, though he later returned to the contest.

"He's doing good right now, last I heard," Hackett said of Browning on Monday.

