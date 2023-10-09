Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones estimated as non-participant ahead of 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

Oct 09, 2023 at 02:16 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of a "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Chiefs, the Broncos have released their first practice report of the week.

The Broncos did not practice Monday, which means the report is simply an estimation of a player's participation if Denver held a practice.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) was the lone player estimated as a non-participant.

Jones exited during the Broncos' Week 5 loss to the Jets.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), safety Justin Simmons (hip) and running back Javonte Williams (quad) were estimated as limited participants.

Williams was the lone player among that group to not play on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning, who remains on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, was also estimated as a limited participant with a knee injury. He was limited in all three practices ahead of Week 5, as well.

