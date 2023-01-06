Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Jan 06, 2023 at 01:56 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will again be without starting defensive tackle D.J. Jones, as he was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jones did not play against the Chiefs or practice this week with a knee injury. He finishes his first season in Denver with 34 tackles, two sacks, six passes defensed, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg did not reveal who would return punts and kicks in Hinton's absence.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (illness), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), tight ends Eric Saubert (knee) and Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (back) were listed as questionable. Saubert and Tomlinson practiced Friday for the first time this week, while Kongbo returned to practice after missing Thursday's session. Turner was added to the injury report on Friday.

All five players listed as questionable were limited on Friday.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (elbow), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) improved to full participants and were not given game statuses.

The absence of a game status indicates the players will be available to compete in the Broncos' season finale.

Advertising