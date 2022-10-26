Injury Report: DL Mike Purcell among six Broncos to miss Wednesday practice

LONDON — Six Broncos did not practice on Wednesday as Denver begins its preparations for a Week 8 game in London.

Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (groin), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) did not practice.

"It's been something that he's been dealing with for quite a while now, so we just want to make sure that he's going to be OK long term," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Sterns.

Hackett had previously announced that Bassey, Browning and Fleming would miss time.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) were limited.

"He's trending in the right way," Hackett said of Wilson.

Hackett also added that Wilson did "quite a bit" in practice.