Injury Report: DE Zach Allen, T Mike McGlinchey among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A handful of key players improved to full participants during the Broncos' Thursday practice.

Ahead of a meeting with the Chargers, defensive end Zach Allen (elbow), tackle Mike McGlinchey (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs), cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (back) were all full participants after being limited on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) remained full participants.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) were added to the injury report on Thursday and did not practice.

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 14 on Friday.