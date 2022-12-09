Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Dec 09, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive tackle D.J. Jones and guard Dalton Risner will have a chance to play on Sunday against the Chiefs after returning to practice on Friday.

Both players are listed as questionable for the Broncos' Week 14 matchup.

Jones did not practice Thursday with a shoulder injury, while Risner did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday with shoulder and back injuries.

Inside linebacker Justin Strnad (knee) is also questionable after being added to the injury report on Thursday. He did not practice on Friday.

Linebacker Dakota Allen, fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were all ruled out with hamstring injuries.

The following players all improved to full participants on Friday: offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), kicker Brandon McManus (quad - right), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (illness), cornerback K'Waun William (wrist/elbow/knee) and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (knee).

None of the above players were given game statuses, which indicates they will be ready to play.

