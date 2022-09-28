Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner among Broncos held out of Wednesday's practice ahead of matchup with Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Four Broncos starters did not practice on Wednesday as Denver turns its attention toward its first division battle of the season.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion), guard Dalton Risner (ankle), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) did not practice as the Broncos held a helmet-free practice on Wednesday.

Risner, notably, is day to day after suffering an ankle injury against the 49ers.

"He did it and he went in and got it checked and he came out and finished the game, which I thought was great," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said before practice.

Hackett also said the Broncos were trying to get Turner "over the hump" in his recovery. Turner has not been active for the Broncos' first three games.

"I think that's the best way to look at it," Hackett said. "We just want him to come back and be strong and feel strong and confident."

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips also did not practice. All three players are battling hamstring injuries.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (knee) and Aaron Patrick (shoulder), safeties Caden Sterns (hip) and P.J. Locke (ankle), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (neck) were listed as limited.

Hackett said despite the number of players on the injury report, he still believes the Broncos will benefit from their week of practice. He also noted that he has to consider the Broncos' Week 5 "Thursday Night Football" matchup as the team approaches this week's game.