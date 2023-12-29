Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton ruled out, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. questionable for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

Dec 29, 2023 at 02:42 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could be without several of their top receivers against the Chargers.

Courtland Sutton (concussion) was ruled out, while Jerry Jeudy (illness) and Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

None of the three receivers practiced on Friday, as Jeudy was added to the report. Mims was added as a limited participant on Thursday before not practicing on Friday. Sutton has not practiced since suffering a concussion against the Patriots in Week 16.

Head Coach Sean Payton said the Broncos may add to the receiving corps via the practice squad, if necessary.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee) both remain on injured reserve and were ruled out.

In addition to Jeudy and Mims, running back Dwayne Washington was listed as questionable as he missed practice for the third consecutive day with an illness.

Safety Justin Simmons, who missed practice with an illness on Thursday, is expected to be available for the game after he returned as a full participant on Friday. He was not assigned a game status, which indicates he will be available.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee), tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest), running back Samaje Perine (NIR - rest) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) were also full participants and not assigned game statuses.

The Broncos will face the Chargers in their regular-season home finale at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday.

