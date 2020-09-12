Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton questionable for #TENvsDEN

Sep 12, 2020 at 02:25 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is questionable for Monday's game against the Titans "in the truest sense of the word," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Saturday.

Fangio put Sutton's odds of playing with a shoulder injury at 50-50, and the team's head coach knows exactly how to tell if Sutton is ready to play.

"He's got to pass the most primitive test there is," Fangio said. "That's what I told him and the trainers. He's got to be able to do 10 jumping jacks. If he can do 10 jumping jacks, he can play."

Sutton did not practice on Friday or Saturday after injuring his shoulder in Thursday's practice.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler, who was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, is also questionable for the game.

"He's less questionable [than Sutton]," Fangio said. "He probably won't make it, but there's an outside chance."

Linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) and outside linebacker Von Miller (ankle) were both ruled out. Barron did not practice all week as he worked on a side field with trainers, while Miller underwent surgery Friday after suffering an ankle injury on Tuesday.

The Broncos, though, are otherwise healthy. Starters Bradley Chubb (knee) and Graham Glasgow (ankle) were full participants for the second consecutive day and were not given game statuses, which means they will be available to play.

Chubb said he exited an Aug. 29 practice with "a little tendonitis" but that his surgically repaired knee "got back to normal" with some rest and recovery. He said he and Fangio have not identified a specific play count for how much he'll play on Monday.

"We didn't talk too much about specific numbers or anything," Chubb said. "It was [about how it is] just going to be how I felt out there and how I was playing an actual game. It's been a while since that, so of course it's going to be a little slow at first and I'm going to have to see and feel it out. But body-wise, I'm feeling good — probably the best I've felt throughout this whole recovery process. It's going to be fun, it's going to be good to be out there. I'm not going to try to put a number or a limit or anything and just go out there and do what I can for this team."

Safety Trey Marshall (wrist) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (ankle) were also full participants and were not given game statuses.

The Titans, meanwhile, ruled out five players, including OL Jamil Douglas, OLB Derick Roberson, OLB Vic Beasley, RB Darrynton Evans and CB Adoree' Jackson.

