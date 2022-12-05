Injury Report: Courtland Sutton 'day to day' with hamstring injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After suffering a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 13 loss to the Ravens, wide receiver Courtland Sutton is "day to day," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

Sutton played 23 of the Broncos' 53 offensive snaps on Sunday before exiting the game. He was targeted once but had zero catches.

On the season, Sutton leads the Broncos in catches (52) and receiving yards (688).

Denver's depth at receiver has been tested this season as the team has dealt with several injuries. Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp, and KJ Hamler was placed on injured reserve on Saturday as he deals with a hamstring injury of his own. Starter Jerry Jeudy returned to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on the first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to just 20 snaps against Baltimore.

As the Broncos have faced these absences, they've looked to their younger players, including Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson. Combined, they have recorded 27 receptions for 353 yards.

Hackett also said the team is assessing the statuses of outside linebacker Randy Gregory and center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who are on injured reserve.

"Both those guys we're going to evaluate," Hackett said. "We talk about that kind of today and tomorrow to kind of see where they're at. We'll meet with our medical team."

Gregory has not played since suffering a knee injury in a Week 4 game against Las Vegas, and Cushenberry's last action was during Denver's Week 8 win over the Jaguars. The veteran center will be eligible to return to practice as early as Wednesday, as he has now missed the Broncos' past four games.