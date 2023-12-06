Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II among limited participants in Broncos' Week 14 Wednesday practice

Dec 06, 2023 at 03:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231206_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Cornerback Pat Surtain II was among the Broncos who were limited participants in Wednesday's practice ahead of a Week 14 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Surtain (knee) suffered an injury during the first quarter of Denver's Week 13 game in Houston, but he returned to action after missing just nine plays.

Defensive end Zach Allen (elbow), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (back) were also limited participants.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were listed as full participants.

Denver will travel to face the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday.

Week14_Injury_Wed

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy improves to full participant, expected to be available for matchup vs. Texans

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) also improved to full participants on Friday and were not assigned game statuses.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy returns to practice before Week 13 matchup with Texans

Tight end Chris Manhertz (not injury related - rest) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related - rest) did not practice on Thursday and were both added to the team's injury report.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy does not practice ahead of matchup with Texans, expected to be fine

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants in practice.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, RB Dwayne Washington questionable for Week 12 game vs. Browns

Locke and Washington are the only Broncos who were assigned game statuses for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice for Broncos

One of the Broncos' key defenders has returned to practice ahead of a critical AFC showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12

Locke was the lone Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday.
news

Injury report: G Ben Powers returns to practice, expected to be available for 'Sunday Night Football'

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) were both added to the injury report on Friday as limited participants, but neither player was assigned a game status.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy listed as limited participant following Broncos' Thursday practice

On Thursday, as Denver resumed its on-field work, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was added to the injury report as a limited participant.
news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, S P.J. Locke listed as non-participants on Broncos' estimated practice report ahead of Week 11

The Broncos did not practice on Wednesday, so the report is merely an estimation of the players' statuses if the team held a practice.
news

Injury Report: No Broncos assigned game statuses for Week 10 vs. Bills

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for that week's contest.
news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning, G Ben Powers remain full practice participants ahead of Week 10

Denver, which will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," does not have any other players listed on its injury report.
Advertising