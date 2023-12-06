Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II among limited participants in Broncos' Week 14 Wednesday practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Cornerback Pat Surtain II was among the Broncos who were limited participants in Wednesday's practice ahead of a Week 14 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Surtain (knee) suffered an injury during the first quarter of Denver's Week 13 game in Houston, but he returned to action after missing just nine plays.

Defensive end Zach Allen (elbow), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (back) were also limited participants.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were listed as full participants.