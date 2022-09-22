Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II among four Broncos starters to return to practice

Sep 22, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos received reinforcements on Thursday, as four starters returned to practice.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) all practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's practice. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) returned as a full participant.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder) and cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) remained out of practice, though Jeudy headed to the Broncos' indoor facility in pads during the media-viewing portion of practice.

Safety Caden Sterns (hip) improved to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. Wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) remained limited on Thursday. Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) was downgraded to a limited participant after being a full participant on Wednesday, and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) was again a full participant.

Hackett said the Broncos were still evaluating whether Turner would start at right tackle.

The Broncos also added five players to their injury report on Thursday. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (neck) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow) were limited participants on Thursday after not being listed on the report on Wednesday. Guard Dalton Risner (elbow) was added as a full participant.

In all, the Broncos had 10 players listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice.

