Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 10 against the Titans, cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice for the Broncos.

Williams underwent a knee scope following the Titans game, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Nov. 16 that Williams would 'miss a few weeks' as he recovered from the injury. On Thursday, Williams returned to practice as a limited participant.

Before his injury, Williams recorded a game-sealing interception against the Jaguars, a sack, five pass breakups and 30 tackles. He is a key member of the Broncos' defense, and Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said the cornerback's return to practice is great news for his unit.

"He's hell of a player, so whenever he comes back, it's going to be awesome," Evero said.

Additionally, Hackett noted that wide receiver KJ Hamler encountered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"We're still evaluating everything right now," Hackett said. "Obviously his care is our No. 1 priority, so we want to be sure that we're doing everything to help him get back."

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (illness) and safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related - rest) returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session. Jones was limited on Thursday, while Jackson was a full participant.