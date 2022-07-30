Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback K'Waun Williams exited practice early after he pulled up while in coverage late in Saturday's practice.

"We're evaluating him inside," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "Gonna take a look at him and see what's up."

Williams was in coverage on Montrell Washington before slowing up during the middle of the play. Trainers evaluated him on the sideline, and he then walked to the locker room under his own power.

Williams signed with the Broncos in March as a free agent and is expected to start as the team's nickel cornerback.

As the Broncos evaluate Williams, they are moving closer to regaining rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. The third-round pick worked on a side field for the fourth consecutive day, but he later participated in a brief walkthrough session with the offense during practice.

"We're looking to get him in as soon as we can, but … those things are finicky whenever you're dealing with [hamstring injuries]," Hackett said. "We want to be sure that he's really good and we're 100 percent, but we're hoping to see him real soon."