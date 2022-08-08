Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback K'Waun Williams and defensive tackle D.J. Jones were among the Broncos to return to practice on Monday.

Williams had not practiced since Saturday, July 30, when he suffered a knee injury while in coverage against Montrell Washington. He did not appear to participate in 11-on-11 work on Monday, but he returned to stretch with the team and take part in the early portion of practice.

Jones, meanwhile, missed the last several days of practice — first with a back injury and then for the birth of his child. Jones worked on a side field, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said they'd "play by ear" his return to 11-on-11 drills.

"He's been out for awhile," Hackett said. "Very happy for him, but just want to slowly work him back in and make sure we do that the right way also."

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) also returned to work on a side field and did not participate in individual or team activities.

"Hamstrings are so weird," Hackett said. "They're very difficult to get through. So as he goes through that, we're just making sure we're doing everything the right way."

Outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper (finger) and Christopher Allen (foot) also returned to practice, though Allen worked on a side field and neither participated in team drills.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat) and guard Netane Muti (knee) were the only players on the active roster who did not practice.