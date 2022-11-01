Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: C Lloyd Cushenberry III to miss 'a couple weeks' with a groin strain

Nov 01, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III will miss "a couple weeks" as he recovers from a groin injury he suffered during Denver's win over the Jaguars, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday.

"He's going to miss some time with a groin strain," Hackett said. "… Lloyd, we will be without [him] for a couple weeks."

Over the next two weeks, the Broncos are off with a bye before returning for a road trip to face the Titans in Week 10 on Nov. 13.

Cushenberry left the game shortly before halftime, and veteran lineman Graham Glasgow replaced him in the lineup for the remainder of the game. According to Pro Football Focus' grades, Glasgow played 34 offensive snaps and recorded the team's highest pass-block rating with zero pressures allowed.

The bye week could also allow for the Broncos' pass rush to receive reinforcements. Starting outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Raiders, will be eligible to return before Week 10. Baron Browning also missed Sunday's game with a hip injury, and on Oct. 24, Hackett said he thought Browning would miss "a couple weeks."

"All those things we're evaluating," Hackett said Tuesday. "We've got this bye here for them to continually gain in strength and gain in health. So we'll see as we get closer. But we just want to be sure they're continuing to get rehab and get better for this team."

