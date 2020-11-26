Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Bryce Callahan, Graham Glasgow among players to miss Wednesday's practice

Nov 25, 2020 at 05:01 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos were without four players on Wednesday as they began to prepare for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), tackle Demar Dotson (calf/hand), guard Graham Glasgow (calf) and safety Trey Marshall (shin) did not practice during the team's first practice of the week.

Glasgow and Marshall did not finish the team's game against the Dolphins in Week 11.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle/Achilles) highlighted a list of players who were limited that also included cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (chest), linebackers Josey Jewell (ankle) and Joe Jones (calf) and nose tackle Sylvester Williams (elbow). Jones returned to practice after missing Denver's last two games.

Tight end Noah Fant (ribs), quarterback Drew Lock (ribs) and tackle Elijah Wilkinson (knee) were listed as full participants.

Head Coach Vic Fangio was also unsure whether defensive end Shelby Harris would be available for Sunday's game. Harris remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and hasn't played since Week 8.

"He is getting better, but he's still on the COVID list," Fangio said of Harris. "[He's] improving, but not enough yet to get off the list."

Harris attended practice Wednesday and was observing during the media-viewing portion of the session.

