Injury Report: Broncos to slowly work TE Greg Dulcich back into practice

Jul 27, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will work rookie tight end Greg Dulcich back into practice slowly as he returns from an offseason hamstring injury, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Dulcich stretched with the team during the Broncos' first practice of training camp but then headed to work on a side field.

"We're just trying to kind of play that one slow and do it the right way," Hackett said Wednesday. "We want to make sure he can still get a certain amount of work, so that's why he's just going to be on the side a little bit and we'll slowly work him back in."

Dulcich, the team's 2022 third-round pick, missed the final two weeks of the offseason program with his injury.

Offensive lineman Tom Compton also did not practice Wednesday after undergoing a back procedure. Hackett said Compton would be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner remains on the PUP list, and Hackett did not provide a definitive date for his return.

"I think we're just playing that whole thing by ear," Hackett said. "I think we just want to make sure we work him in the right way, and Billy's so great with his body [and] understands it. And so we just communicate. We've been together for a while and I know what he's about. We'll get him in at the right time."

In the wake of the offensive line injuries, the Broncos signed tackle Cam Fleming on Wednesday. Hackett said the team made the move to maintain 15 healthy players along the offensive line.

