Injury Report: Broncos to be 'smart' with CB K'Waun Williams' return, hoping he won't miss much time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be "smart" with cornerback K'Waun Williams as he works to return from an apparent leg injury he suffered during Saturday's training camp practice, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

"We're glad it's nothing crazy or anything like that, but we're just going to be smart and kind of evaluate it day by day," Hackett said. "We're hoping not long at all."

Williams pulled up near the end of Saturday's practice while in coverage on a passing play. He was evaluated by trainers and later walked to the locker room under his own power.

Williams and Tom Compton were the only players on the Broncos' active roster not to practice on Monday. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland exited practice after being hit in the throat, and Hackett said the team was evaluating the injury.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, meanwhile, returned to individual drills for the first time in training camp. He continued to work on a side field during 11-on-11 work.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler also participated in individual drills and some on-air offensive work as he returned from the Physically Unable to Perform list.