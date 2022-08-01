Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Broncos to be 'smart' with CB K'Waun Williams' return, hoping he won't miss much time

Aug 01, 2022 at 01:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220801_Williams_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be "smart" with cornerback K'Waun Williams as he works to return from an apparent leg injury he suffered during Saturday's training camp practice, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

"We're glad it's nothing crazy or anything like that, but we're just going to be smart and kind of evaluate it day by day," Hackett said. "We're hoping not long at all."

Williams pulled up near the end of Saturday's practice while in coverage on a passing play. He was evaluated by trainers and later walked to the locker room under his own power.

Williams and Tom Compton were the only players on the Broncos' active roster not to practice on Monday. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland exited practice after being hit in the throat, and Hackett said the team was evaluating the injury.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, meanwhile, returned to individual drills for the first time in training camp. He continued to work on a side field during 11-on-11 work.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler also participated in individual drills and some on-air offensive work as he returned from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

"He's been grinding, he's been working so hard," Hackett said of Hamler's return to practice. "It was just one of those things, it seemed like the right time. He's been working really hard. Our trainers do such an amazing job. They work these guys really hard, sometimes it might be harder over there than it is with us. He felt that it was right. We all agreed on that and [brought] him out. So he can do, now, the individual, [and] we can slowly work him back into practice. There's still a while until we get him into some team reps. [The move] lets him do some of those walkthroughs, so he can put the grease board away. We're excited to have him out there."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

"We're evaluating him inside," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "Gonna take a look at him and see what's up."

news

Injury Report: Broncos to slowly work TE Greg Dulcich back into practice

Dulcich, the team's 2022 third-round pick, missed the final two weeks of the offseason program with a hamstring injury.

news

Injury Report: CBs Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby ruled out for #KCvsDEN

"He's got, unusually, two calf injuries," Fangio said of Surtain. "Obviously one in each leg. One is worse than the other. … At any point in the season, he probably would miss two, three games."

news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II 'highly questionable' for #KCvsDEN

The Broncos will already be without Kareem Jackson for the season finale.

news

Injury Report: Drew Lock estimated as limited participant ahead of #KCvsDEN

Denver did not practice on Tuesday, but the team released an estimated practice report ahead of its season finale against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Lock expected to start season finale vs. Chiefs, Risner sidelined

Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

news

#DENvsLAC postgame injury update: Drew Lock describes his shoulder injury after loss to Chargers

Lock said he didn't feel that his play was affected much by the injury during the rest of the game.

news

Injury Report: ILB Kenny Young, CB Ronald Darby return to practice, among Broncos questionable for #DENvsLAC

Nine Broncos are listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper among non-participants on Broncos' estimated practice report

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder) and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) were listed as non-participants for the second consecutive day.

news

Injury Report: Teddy Bridgewater among Broncos to miss practice, Drew Lock expected to start vs. Chargers

"I'd just like to see our offense improve, which Drew is a major part of," Fangio said of his hopes for Lock in his second start.

news

Injury Report: Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol as Week 17 begins

Independent doctors must clear Teddy Bridgewater from concussion protocol before he is able to return to the field.

Advertising