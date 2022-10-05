Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Broncos rule four players out, list three as questionable for matchup with Colts

Oct 05, 2022 at 01:46 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have ruled four players out and listed three as questionable ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Colts.

Outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) have been ruled out. None of the four players practiced on Wednesday and were estimated as non-participants on Monday and Tuesday.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) were all listed as questionable. The three players were all limited on Wednesday and earlier in the week.

Perhaps most notably, quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) was not given a game status, which indicates he is expected to play. He remained a limited participant on Wednesday. Wilson previously said he expected to have no limitations for Thursday's game.

Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and safety Caden Sterns (hip/chest) improved to full participants and were not given game statuses. Guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) remained full participants and also had no game status.

Earlier Wednesday, the Colts ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

