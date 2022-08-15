Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Broncos remain hopeful OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner will be ready Week 1

Aug 15, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220815_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and offensive tackle Billy Turner (knee) returned to practice Monday, the Broncos remain hopeful the two likely starters will be available for Week 1.

"That's what we're hoping," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "All the guys that we have, we're trying to get everybody to Week 1. That's kind of our goal."

Hackett did not provide a timeline for working Gregory and Turner back into practice, noting that it will depend on each player's progression. Neither player participated in the offseason program or training camp as they rehabbed their injuries, but they were cleared to practice on Monday and attended practice.

"It might be different for both of them," Hackett said. "I think we're going to start them a little bit individual and slowly, gradually work them into it and see where they go from there."

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who suffered an elbow injury during the second snap of Saturday's preseason game, could also be ready for Week 1. He is expected to miss four to six weeks with his injury, Hackett said.

"We're going to be right on that fine line right there [for Week 1]," Hackett said. "…Talking with him after the game, I wouldn't be surprised if he's there for Week 1."

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and cornerback Michael Ojemudia were both evaluated for concussions during Saturday's game, but Hackett noted that both players are healthy. Both players practiced on Monday.

"They're great," Hackett said. "I think it was one of those things, I think they both were fine, and I think [Turner-Yell] came back in [to Saturday's game]. 'OJ' [Ojemudia], just because it was a preseason game we decided to hold off."

Hackett said that running back Melvin Gordon III (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (chest) are day to day. Gordon was dressed in pads for Monday's practice, while Darby did individual work on a side field.

Hackett also revealed guard Netane Muti underwent a procedure on his knee and will be out "a couple more weeks."

Center Luke Wattenberg did not practice on Monday, and tight end Greg Dulcich did individual work on a side field.

Related Content

news

#DALvsDEN injury updates: ILB Jonas Griffith leaves game with elbow injury

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury on the first series against the Cowboys.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

news

Injury Report: G Netane Muti being evaluated for knee injury

news

Injury Report: Broncos eyeing Week 1 return for OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner, who are 'on track' in recoveries

"They're right on track, and we want those guys for Week 1," Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: S Caden Sterns, OLB Christopher Allen among Broncos held out of Thursday practice

news

Injury report: KJ Hamler, Greg Dulcich take team reps during Broncos' jog-through practice

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss 2022 season with knee injuries

Both players suffered their injuries during Tuesday's practice.

news

Injury Report: Broncos to be 'smart' with CB K'Waun Williams' return, hoping he won't miss much time

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

"We're evaluating him inside," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "Gonna take a look at him and see what's up."

Advertising