Injury Report: Broncos remain hopeful OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner will be ready Week 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and offensive tackle Billy Turner (knee) returned to practice Monday, the Broncos remain hopeful the two likely starters will be available for Week 1.

"That's what we're hoping," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "All the guys that we have, we're trying to get everybody to Week 1. That's kind of our goal."

Hackett did not provide a timeline for working Gregory and Turner back into practice, noting that it will depend on each player's progression. Neither player participated in the offseason program or training camp as they rehabbed their injuries, but they were cleared to practice on Monday and attended practice.

"It might be different for both of them," Hackett said. "I think we're going to start them a little bit individual and slowly, gradually work them into it and see where they go from there."

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who suffered an elbow injury during the second snap of Saturday's preseason game, could also be ready for Week 1. He is expected to miss four to six weeks with his injury, Hackett said.

"We're going to be right on that fine line right there [for Week 1]," Hackett said. "…Talking with him after the game, I wouldn't be surprised if he's there for Week 1."

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and cornerback Michael Ojemudia were both evaluated for concussions during Saturday's game, but Hackett noted that both players are healthy. Both players practiced on Monday.

"They're great," Hackett said. "I think it was one of those things, I think they both were fine, and I think [Turner-Yell] came back in [to Saturday's game]. 'OJ' [Ojemudia], just because it was a preseason game we decided to hold off."

Hackett said that running back Melvin Gordon III (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (chest) are day to day. Gordon was dressed in pads for Monday's practice, while Darby did individual work on a side field.

Hackett also revealed guard Netane Muti underwent a procedure on his knee and will be out "a couple more weeks."