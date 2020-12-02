Injury Report: Broncos 'optimistic' Phillip Lindsay can play in #DENvsKC

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Phillip Lindsay did not practice Wednesday, but the Broncos are hopeful he can play Sunday in Kansas City.

"I think we're optimistic he'll be able to go [on Sunday]," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday.

Lindsay did take part in the team's stretching period.

Tackle Demar Dotson (hand/not injury related), safety Trey Marshall (shin) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (shin) also did not practice.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, meanwhile, was placed on IR on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and safety P.J. Locke (shoulder) were limited, while cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (chest) and guard Graham Glasgow (calf) were listed as full participants.

Defensive end Shelby Harris returned to practice for the first time in nearly a month. He was not listed on the team's official injury report, but Fangio said he would be limited on Wednesday.