Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are both day to day, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that he hopes they will be ready to play in the team's upcoming matchup with the Ravens.

"We're hoping [they can play this weekend]," Hackett said. "We want them. When you're day to day, we're hoping that they can push and get out there. We need them. We love when they're out there; it gives us an extra threat downfield."

Hamler has been out with a hamstring injury since after the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jaguars in London, where he caught a 47-yard bomb from quarterback Russell Wilson that eventually led to Denver's game-winning touchdown.

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury during Denver's Week 10 game against the Titans, and Hackett said he has continually been working his way back.

"He's been day to day throughout, ever since [the injury] happened," Hackett said. "He's just been working to get right."

Jeudy and Hamler, as well as defensive end Jonathan Harris (knee), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related - resting player) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (illness) did not practice Wednesday.