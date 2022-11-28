Injury Report: Broncos hope to begin process to return RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' running back corps could receive reinforcements soon, as Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Mike Boone could be close to returning to practice. The fifth-year running back was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 24 after suffering an ankle injury during the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Jets.

"The plan right now is, we're hoping to get Mike Boone [to] start his clock," Hackett said.

Under the NFL's protocol for returning players from injured reserve, the Broncos must designate Boone to return to start a 21-day window for him to join the team at practice. During that time, the Broncos would be able to evaluate Boone's status before deciding whether to activate him or keep him on IR.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory has also been eligible to return to practice since Week 10, but Hackett said the pass rusher may need more time to continue his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against Las Vegas.

"Randy, that's still up in the air," Hackett said. "He might need a little bit more time."