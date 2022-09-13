Injury Report: Broncos evaluating Quinn Meinerz' status after hamstring injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could be without guard Quinn Meinerz for some time after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Seahawks.

"We're still evaluating that right now," Hackett said Tuesday.

Meinerz played 18 offense snaps and one special teams snap before exiting with the injury. Graham Glasgow entered the game in his absence and played the Broncos' final 48 offensive snaps.

As the Broncos turn to Week 2, Hackett said he remains hopeful that inside linebacker Josey Jewell and tackle Billy Turner can participate in full during the Broncos' practice sessions, which begin Wednesday.

"We'll see where they're at right now," Hackett said. "And we're hoping, but we'll see where they're at."

Jewell missed Monday's game with a calf injury and has not practiced since Thursday. Veteran linebacker Alex Singleton started in Jewell's stead and played 96 percent of Denver's defensive snaps. Singleton tied for the team lead in tackles on Monday with nine.