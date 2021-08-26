 Skip to main content
Injury Report: Broncos don't expect Noah Fant to miss regular-season action

Aug 26, 2021 at 03:54 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After Noah Fant missed his third consecutive practice, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Denver's starting tight end should be available for Week 1.

"I don't think he'll miss any time in the regular season," Fangio said.

Fant has dealt with a lower-leg injury that has kept him out since the Broncos returned to practice on Tuesday. He played 21 snaps on Saturday against the Seahawks.

Fangio said Fant will not play this weekend against the Rams.

Fant was among several players who did not practice on Thursday, joining wide receiver KJ Hamler (illness), cornerback Michael Ojemudia (leg), running back Mike Boone (quad) and safeties Caden Sterns (leg) and Trey Marshall (ankle).

Fangio said Hamler "probably" won't play against the Rams.

"He's just sick, but he's a lot better today," Fangio said.

Fangio also ruled out Ojemudia, Boone and Marshall.

