Injury Report: Broncos 'dodged a bullet' on Jonas Griffith injury, hope for a Week 1 return 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury in the first preseason game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he anticipated Griffith would be out four to six weeks. On Wednesday, Hackett indicated that the injury was less serious than initially expected and that Griffith could be ready by Week 1.

"Yeah, we're definitely hoping for Jonas to be Week 1, that's kind of our aiming point," Hackett said. "We very much dodged a bullet on that one."

While he has not yet participated in practice with the team since suffering the injury, Griffith did some individual work on a side field during Tuesday's practice.

Hackett also noted that wide receiver KJ Hamler could play in the final preseason game if he is cleared and wants the reps.

"[KJ's] looked good," Hackett said. "We're trying to do it the right way. As we continually talk to him, if he feels as though he needs some reps to be able to get out there, we'll definitely give those to him if he's cleared and everything's good. I'd say [he's] on track, I'm hoping we see him out there a little bit."

Hamler indicated that he would be open to getting some playing time against the Vikings.