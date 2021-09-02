Injury Report: Bradley Chubb sidelined from practice, expected to play Week 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos approach the regular season, they'll be without outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for at least a few days.

Before Thursday's practice, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb "tweaked his ankle … just a little bit," but was able to play in the team's preseason finale against the Rams. Chubb logged 21 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps during the game.

"It's still bothering him a little bit, so we're going to give him this week here to get it right," Fangio said.

The injury, which is not to the same ankle on which he had surgery this offseason, is not expected to keep him out of any games. Fangio said he believes Chubb will still be ready for the Broncos' season opener vs. the Giants on Sept. 12.

And even if the game were this Sunday, Fangio said that Chubb would "probably" have been able to play.

Chubb stretched with the team without a helmet on Thursday before leaving the field with a trainer. Chubb did not practice on Wednesday.