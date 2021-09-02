 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: Bradley Chubb sidelined from practice, expected to play Week 1

Sep 02, 2021 at 12:40 PM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

210902_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos approach the regular season, they'll be without outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for at least a few days.

Before Thursday's practice, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb "tweaked his ankle … just a little bit," but was able to play in the team's preseason finale against the Rams. Chubb logged 21 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps during the game.

"It's still bothering him a little bit, so we're going to give him this week here to get it right," Fangio said.

The injury, which is not to the same ankle on which he had surgery this offseason, is not expected to keep him out of any games. Fangio said he believes Chubb will still be ready for the Broncos' season opener vs. the Giants on Sept. 12.

And even if the game were this Sunday, Fangio said that Chubb would "probably" have been able to play.

Chubb stretched with the team without a helmet on Thursday before leaving the field with a trainer. Chubb did not practice on Wednesday.

Tight end Noah Fant (leg) also did not participate in the team's practices on Wednesday or Thursday. He has not practiced since appearing in the Broncos' game against the Seahawks on Aug. 21.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, TE Chris Manhertz ruled out for Broncos' season finale vs. Raiders

No other Broncos were assigned game statuses Denver's Week 18 matchup.
news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. among Broncos to improve to full participants ahead of Week 18 game vs. Raiders

Baron Browning and Courtland Sutton also improved to full participants.
news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton ruled out, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. questionable for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

Safety Justin Simmons, who missed practice with an illness on Thursday, is expected to be available for the game after he returned as a full participant on Friday.

news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of Week 17

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto improved to a full participant on Thursday.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto returns to practice ahead of matchup vs. Chargers

Bonitto was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto ruled out for Week 16 matchup vs. Patriots

Bonitto, who has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Chargers on Dec. 10, was the lone player on Denver's active roster to be ruled out.
news

Injury Report: OLB Jonathon Cooper improves to full participant ahead of Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Cooper (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto does not practice Wednesday, 'feeling better' in rehab from knee injury

"… It's going to be questionable for this game," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He didn't go today, but man, I know he's feeling better."
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice, questionable for Week 15 game vs. Lions

The Broncos ruled out outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who did not practice this week after suffering a knee injury against the Chargers, and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot).
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, OLB Nik Bonitto among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of matchup vs. Lions

In his return to practice, tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was a full participant.

news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto, S P.J. Locke estimated as nonparticipants on Broncos' initial Week 15 injury report

Left guard Quinn Meinerz (illness) and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were both estimated as full participants.
news

Injury Report: RB Samaje Perine questionable for Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Perine, who has rushed 37 times for 174 yards and caught 35 passes for 342 yards, is the only Broncos player who was assigned a game status.
Advertising