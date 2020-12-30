Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Bradley Chubb misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 17

Dec 30, 2020 at 03:33 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos began on-field preparations for their final game of the 2020 season.

Chubb initially suffered an ankle injury in Week 15 against the Bills.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that his status for Week 17 against the Raiders is "definitely up in the air."

Fangio said both the Broncos and Chubb want the Pro Bowler to play, but they are unsure whether he'll progress enough to be available.

"I just think it depends upon the severity of his injury and if he can go out there and compete close to full speed," Fangio said Monday.

Chubb did some light running under supervision of a trainer during the media-viewing portion of practice on Wednesday, and Fangio said Chubb was "still working through" the injury.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler (concussion), defensive lineman Shelby Harris (knee) and safety Trey Marshall (quad) also did not practice.

Fangio said the team did not yet know the severity of Harris' injury, which he suffered in Week 16 against the Chargers.

Running back LeVante Bellamy (ankle), outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs) and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (knee) were all limited.

