UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Bradley Chubb, Graham Glasgow, KJ Hamler expected to increase workload during Wednesday practice

Sep 09, 2020 at 03:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), guard Graham Glasgow (ankle) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) were expected to increase their practice workloads Wednesday as the Broncos continue their preparation for the Titans.

"They all did fine with what we allowed them to do yesterday," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "We hope to have them do a little bit more today and see how it goes."

Fangio said Tuesday that Chubb and Glasgow should be fine for Monday's game, but that the situation remains fluid. Hamler, meanwhile, was deemed "highly questionable" on Tuesday for the Week 1 game.

Linebacker Mark Barron, who suffered a hamstring injury on Friday, was also listed as highly questionable. He did not practice Wednesday for the second consecutive day, but he did work on a side field with trainers.

Barron and Von Miller were the only players not to participate during the media-viewing portion of practice. Miller suffered an ankle injury Tuesday that could keep him out for the entire 2020 season.

Miller's injury, though, will "absolutely not" impact Chubb's status for Monday's game," Fangio said.

The Broncos will begin to announce official injury designations on Thursday for their Week 1 game.

