UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Billy Turner returns to practice for Broncos

Aug 23, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220823_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Offensive lineman Billy Turner returned to practice on Tuesday after missing two practices last week due to an excused absence and extra treatment on his knee. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Turner "did not suffer a setback" and is ready to go after also missing Monday's session.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler practiced on Monday, and Hackett noted that he was impressed with how Hamler looked, praising his preparation through mental reps.

"KJ had one touchdown on the side there, and what's great for him is, I just keep thinking about every time he goes up there, how many times he's drawn every single play over and over and over again," Hackett said. "The fact that he can get in there and knows the offense, I mean, he might be one of the best ones from the understanding of the offense because he's worked so hard, but he did a good job."

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) did not practice. Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and guard Netane Muti (knee) did individual work on a side field.

Dulcich is slowly working his way back into practice, and Hackett hopes to get him involved in team reps as soon as possible.

"We're doing everything we can to get him in there for all the stuff that we do, and everything that he's capable of doing," Hackett said. "We'll find out [if he will be ready for Week 1]."

