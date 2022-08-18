Injury Report: Billy Turner misses practice, gets 'extra treatment' on injured knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Offensive lineman Billy Turner missed his second consecutive practice as he continues to rehab his knee injury.

"He's just getting extra treatment," Hackett said. "We're making sure he's working through his knee and getting everything right so he can get back here and be full speed."

Turner previously was excused on Wednesday for a personal matter, according to Hackett.

Hackett said Turner was not visiting another doctor.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat), safety Kareem Jackson (rest), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), defensive end Marquiss Spencer (knee), guard Netane Muti (knee) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (knee) also did not practice. Cushenberry appeared at practice in a jersey, but he did not join the rest of the team in full pads or participate in the session.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler took part in practice for the first time in several days, as he wore pads and participated in individual drills.