Injury Report: Baron Browning, KJ Hamler, Andrew Beck ruled out for Week 10 meeting with Titans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without several key players for their Week 10 matchup with the Titans.
Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) were ruled out, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Browning did not practice this week as he rehabs from a hip injury, while Hamler and Beck both suffered hamstring injuries this week in practice.
"We evaluate everything," Hackett said of the team's hamstring injuries. "We've got really good people here and everybody's doing everything we can to be out in practice, in the games and be able to play at a really high level. Those things, they happen. It's part of the game. Some are early in practice, some are [in the] middle of practice. You never know when that's going to happen. Some guys are more susceptible than others. There's so many different things that go into that. It's not just one thing. We're going to do everything we can to prevent that."
The Broncos listed safety Justin Simmons (knee), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), cornerback Darius Phillips (illness), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (illness) and wide receiver Kendall Hinton (illness) as questionable for Sunday's game.
Bonitto and Hinton were added to the report on Friday and did not practice. Simmons and Fleming were both limited in Friday's session.
Jonathon Cooper and Jacob Martin were the only outside linebackers on the Broncos' active roster to practice on Friday.
"Whoever we've got, we've got to put out there and go out there and compete," Hackett said of the Broncos' outside linebackers room.
Essang Bassey, Tyrie Cleveland and P.J. Locke improved to full participants.