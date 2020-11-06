Injury Report: A.J. Bouye ruled out for #DENvsATL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without their top cornerback as they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons' second-ranked passing attack.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's matchup as the team announced their game statuses on Friday.

All of the Broncos' game statuses are subject to be updated when the Broncos conclude their Friday practice.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said earlier Friday that Bouye was behind where Phillip Lindsay was in the concussion protocol a week ago. Lindsay was cleared ahead of the team's Week 8 game and was able to play.

"Bouye is still going through the concussion protocol," Fangio said. "He hasn't done as well as Phillip did last week."

Fangio said defensive end Shelby Harris, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, probably has less than a 50-50 chance to play on Sunday. Fangio said Harris' opportunity to play would likely not be improved by the team playing at home, rather than on the road.

"If it was a Monday night game, he'd have a much better chance," Fangio said.

Wide receiver Diontae Spencer, who has not played since a Week 6 game in New England, is doubtful to play with a shoulder injury.

Denver will list five players as questionable, including cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle).

Wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring), safety Trey Marshall (illness), running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and tight end Nick Vannett (foot) will also be listed as questionable.

Fangio said Callahan, Patrick, Lindsay and Vannett were all trending toward being available to play.