Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

#INDvsDEN live injury updates: ILB Josey Jewell and CB Ronald Darby ruled out with knee injuries

Oct 06, 2022 at 08:33 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 5 game against the Colts.

7:40 p.m. MT: Cornerback Ronald Darby is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. Before the injury, Darby recorded two tackles and a pass defensed.

7:44 p.m. MT: Inside linebacker Josey Jewell is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. Before the injury, Jewell recorded seven combined tackles, a half-sack, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

7:59 p.m. MT: Jewell has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

8:25 p.m. MT: Darby has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

8:52 p.m. MT: Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is being evaluated for a concussion, and his return is questionable, the team announced.

8:59 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Baron Browning has a wrist injury, and he is listed as questionable to return.

9:05 p.m. MT: Left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field after a Broncos run play. Calvin Anderson replaced Bolles on the line on the following play.

