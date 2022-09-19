Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
#HOUvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy and CB Pat Surtain II ruled out after exiting game

Sep 18, 2022 at 07:09 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 2 game against the Texans.

2:50 p.m. MT: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a shoulder injury on a pass attempt from quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and was then evaluated in the team's sideline medical tent. He is questionable to return, the team announced.

3:30 p.m. MT: Cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was evaluated by trainers on the sideline. He is questionable to return, the team announced.

4:10 p.m. MT: Jeudy and Surtain have been downgraded to out, the team announced.

POSTGAME UPDATE: After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the team will further evaluate Jeudy and Surtain on Monday. Hackett also clarified that Jeudy's injury was to his ribs, not his shoulder.

"Both of those guys, we'll find out more tomorrow," Hackett said. "We've got the shoulder for Pat and we have the ribs for Jerry. They obviously didn't come back into the game. We'll be able to find out more tomorrow."

Advertising