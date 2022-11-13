Denver Broncos | News

#DENvsTEN postgame injury update: Broncos hoping WR Jerry Jeudy 'dodged a bullet' on ankle injury

Nov 13, 2022 at 03:21 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

NASHVILLE — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 10 game against the Titans.

12:13 p.m. CT: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced. Jeudy suffered a non-contact injury on the Broncos' first offensive play of the game and was evaluated in the sideline tent.

12:24 p.m. CT: Jeudy was carted to the locker room after being evaluated by team trainers.

12:56 p.m. CT: Jeudy has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

1:17 p.m. CT: Right tackle Billy Turner is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. Tackle Quinn Bailey, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, came in to replace Turner.

1:54 p.m. CT: Turner has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

2:26 p.m. CT: Center Graham Glasgow exited the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, the team announced. Rookie center Luke Wattenberg came in to replace Glasgow.

2:49 p.m. CT: Glasgow has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

POSTGAME UPDATE:

After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team will further evaluate Jeudy's injury, but it may not be as serious as initially expected.

"We're hoping that we dodged a bullet there, but we'll evaluate and see how long he'll be," Hackett said.

Hackett added that Turner and cornerback K'Waun Williams both suffered knee injuries during the game, while Glasgow experienced a shoulder injury.

"All four guys, we'll have to see once we get back to Denver and are able to evaluate them," Hackett said.

Additionally, Hackett noted that safety Justin Simmons is day to day with a knee injury after being inactive against the Titans.

"I think he is close [to returning], and he needs at least another week," Hackett said.

