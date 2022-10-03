DENvsLV postgame injury update: RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory suffer knee injuries against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 4 game against the Raiders.

2:30 p.m. MT: Safety P.J. Locke is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Locke was injured during the opening kickoff return and was helped off the field by trainers.

2:55 p.m. MT: Locke has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced.

4:10 p.m. MT: Running back Javonte Williams is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. After being examined in the sideline tent, Williams was carted to the locker room. Running back Mike Boone came into the game to replace him.

4:17 p.m. MT: Williams has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

4:55 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Aaron Patrick is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced.

5:17 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. Gregory was carted off the field after being examined in the sideline tent.

POSTGAME UPDATE:

After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the team is still evaluating Williams and Gregory, and the team will conduct MRIs on both players to get more information.