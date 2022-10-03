Denver Broncos | News

#DENvsLV postgame injury update: RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory suffer knee injuries against Raiders

Oct 02, 2022 at 06:44 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

LAS VEGAS — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 4 game against the Raiders.

2:30 p.m. MT: Safety P.J. Locke is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Locke was injured during the opening kickoff return and was helped off the field by trainers.

2:55 p.m. MT: Locke has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced.

4:10 p.m. MT: Running back Javonte Williams is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. After being examined in the sideline tent, Williams was carted to the locker room. Running back Mike Boone came into the game to replace him.

4:17 p.m. MT: Williams has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

4:55 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Aaron Patrick is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced.

5:17 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. Gregory was carted off the field after being examined in the sideline tent.

POSTGAME UPDATE:

After the game, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the team is still evaluating Williams and Gregory, and the team will conduct MRIs on both players to get more information.

"Both of those guys were removed with knees, and we're still evaluating to find out more about them as we move forward," Hackett said.

Advertising