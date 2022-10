LONDON — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 8 game against the Jaguars.

2:57 p.m. GMT: Center Lloyd Cushenberry III is questionable to return with a hip injury, the team announced. Cushenberry suffered the injury just before halftime, and guard Graham Glasgow came in to replace him at center.

3:20 p.m. GMT: Glasgow is in at center to start the second half.